Rising country singer Erin Kinsey joined us live with details on her debut E.P. “40 East” and shared what it’s been like having her music career take off.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Erin shared a special performance of her single “Just Drive.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 29, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.