American Idol alum Francisco Martin is once again reminding listeners why he was a fan favorite on the competition show with his latest EP “Manic.”

The singer-songwriter joined us live to discuss his run on American Idol, touring the country and his new music.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Francisco shared a special never before seen performance of his new single “hate you to love myself.”

“Manic” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Francisco by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 26, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.