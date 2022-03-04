Music Fest Fridays: Grammy-award winner Kristian Bush celebrating 52nd birthday with 52 new songs

Grammy-award winner Kristian Bush joined us live to share the exciting news that he is celebrating his 52nd birthday by releasing 52 new songs. The songs will be released in the course of four volumes.

The first volume “52 – ATL X BNA” will be available on March 25 via Big Machine Records.

Two songs from the album, “Tennessee Plates” and “Everybody Gotta Go Home,” are available now on all major music platforms. And just for Music Fest Fridays, Kristian performed “Tennessee Plates” for the first time live on TV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 4, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.