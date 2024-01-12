Grammy-nominated EDM artist Illenium is selling out shows around the globe and next month he’s making a stop at SoFi Stadium for two nights.

The producer born Nick Miller, joined us live to give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect and shared insight on his latest self-titled album.

Getting his producing start when he was in high school, Illenium shared with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker what inspired him to jump into the EDM genre.

Illenium has also been open about his past struggles with drug addiction and has vulnerably shared his story with fans through the release of “Ascend.”

“I feel like I was kind of saved by music,” he said. “Going through such a rough time and coming out on the other side and finding a creative outlet, finding a passion, and also finding the community that you know is so accepting and loving and you know I found so much purpose with that…” He is now 11 years sober.

Tickets to both of his SoFi Stadium shows are available for purchase.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 12, 2024, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.