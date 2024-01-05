Americana singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt joined us live via Zoom from Nashville to give fans a preview of what they can expect when she comes to West Hollywood for her headline tour on Jan. 17.

Jaime recently released her third studio album titled, “Feel Good” and she shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker the meaning behind the title.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, she shared a special performance of “Love Is A Place.”

For tickets to her upcoming show or to stay up to beat with Jaime, visit her website. You can also follow her on Instagram and X.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 5, 2024, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.