Jason Ross, a melodic bass producer and DJ, joined us live to share details on his upcoming tour.

The tour is in conjunction with his sophomore album, “Atlas,” which features 10 tracks with some of his favorite collaborators – Mitis, Dia Frampton, Chandler Leighton, and Runn.

The 30-date headline tour kicks off at the Hollywood Palladium on Aug. 26.

Visit Jason’s website for more information or to purchase tour tickets. You can also follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

“Atlas” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 19, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.