Husband and wife duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez, better known as Johnnyswim, joined KTLA live to share the story of how they met and the release of their new self-titled album.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, the duo shared a special performance of “Nostradamus.”

“Johnnyswim” the album is available to stream on all major music platforms.

They are currently on the road touring and will be making a stop here in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre on April 28.

Visit their website for tour tickets and more information. You can also stay up to date with them by following them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Apri1 8, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.