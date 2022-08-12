Country-pop singer-songwriter Jordana Bryant is on the road to success.

After her sophomore single “New Friends” went viral on TikTok, Jordana released a new song titled, “Country Music.” Jordana joined us live to talk about her growing music career and how it all got started.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Jordana performed her debut single “Guilty.”

Jordana also announced that her next song “Had To Be There” will be available on Aug. 19.

Stay up to date with Jordana by visiting her website or following her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 12, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.