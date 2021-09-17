Music Fest Fridays: Lauren Alaina talks new album, book and performs live

Country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina is busier than ever with releasing new music, a book and starring in Hallmark’s “Roadhouse Romance.”

Lauren joined us live to discuss what fans can expect from her new album, “Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World,” and her upcoming book “Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.”

Lauren also gave us a special treat for Music Fest Fridays and performed her new song “Getting Over Him” live.

