Rising country star Logan Crosby joined us live with details on his debut EP, “23 Days in L.A.,” ahead of his three L.A. shows.

The singer-songwriter shared how he went from studying to become an attorney to picking up the guitar and releasing his own music.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Logan performed the title track from the EP. Both the song and EP are available to stream on all major music platforms.

For more information and tickets to his SoCal shows, visit his website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 21, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.