American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe joined us live to share a special performance of her new single, “One That Got Away.”

Maddie shared that she is gearing up for her summer tour and working on more new music.

“One That Got Away” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Visit Maddie’s website for tour dates and more information. You can also follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 6, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.