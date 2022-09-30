Rising pop-country singer-songwriter Madeline Merlo joined us live via Zoom from Nashville to share details on how she went from singing at competitions to working with Lady A and ultimately releasing her own music.

Madeline’s newest E.P. ‘Slide’ is available now to stream on all music platforms and she discussed the creative process behind the project.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, she performed live an acoustic version of the title track.

Stay up to date with Madeline by visiting her website or by following her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 30, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.