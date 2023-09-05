Rising pop artist Madeline the Person joined us live to share a special premiere performance of her new single, Tantrum.”

The singer went viral on TikTok with her soulful covers of popular songs and she shared how it all got started.

For more information on Madeline the Person, visit her website or follow her on TikTok, Instagram and Facebok.

You can stream “Tantrum” on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 1, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.