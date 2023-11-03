Marc Broussard has been hailed the “King of Bayou Soul.”

The powerhouse vocalist joined us live to share details on his latest album “S.O.S. 4: Blues for Your Soul,” going on tour and his charity foundation.

Marc has two scheduled SoCal shows next week, the first is on Nov. 9 at the Lodge Room in Highland Park and the second show is on Nov. 10 at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana. For tickets and more information visit marcbroussard.com/tour.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Marc shared a special never-before-seen performance of “Dreamer.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 3, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.