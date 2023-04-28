Parmalee frontman, Matt Thomas, joined us live ahead of Stagecoach with a special live performance of “Take My Name.”

The platinum-selling band will be performing at Stagecoach‘s T-Mobile Mane Stage on Sunday, April 30.

In conjunction with their Stagecoach appearance, the band is also on their own headline tour. Visit their website for the nearest tour stop.

Stay up to beat with Parmalee by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April. 28, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.