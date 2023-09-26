Breakout alt-pop singer-songwriter Ricky Montgomery joined us live with a special performance of his new single, “Boy Toy.”

His single is off his new album titled, “Rick” and it’s set to be released on Friday, Sept. 29.

Ricky is scheduled to perform at The Wiltern on March 23, 2024. For tickets, visit rickymontgomery.com/tour.

Stay up to beat with Ricky by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 22, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.