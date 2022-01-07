Music Fest Fridays: Rising country singer Cooper Alan talks TikTok fame, performs ‘Tough Ones’

Rising country singer and TikTok sensation Cooper Alan joined us live to discuss how he’s gone from singing on TikTok to releasing original music.

Just for Music Fest Fridays, Cooper shared a special premiere performance of his single “Tough Ones.”

His latest single “Can’t Dance” is available to stream now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 7, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.