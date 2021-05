Rising country star and American Idol winner Laine Hardy joined us live to help kick start our new summer series, Music Fest Fridays. Laine shared how he feels about getting back on the road and performed his new single “Memorize You,” which is out now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1pm on May 21, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.