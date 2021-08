Rising country star Mitchell Tenpenny joined us live to share a special KTLA performance of his new single “Truth About You.” The musician also talked about working with Chris Young and his upcoming show to benefit his cancer charity, The 10Penny Fund.

Mitchell will be on tour this fall with Chris Young. For more information and tickets, visit his website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 6, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.