Indie-pop artist Rosie Darling joined us live ahead of her show at The Echo to discuss her debut album, “Lanterns.” The album will be released on Nov. 10.

Just for Music Fest Fridays, Rosie shared a special performance of her new song “Justify.”

Stay up to beat with Rosie by visiting her website or by following her on Instagram, Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 6, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.