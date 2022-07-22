Country duo Southerland took a break from their ongoing tour to share details on their newest catchy single “Down the Road.”

The duo shared how the tour life has been treating them and what fans can expect when they attend a show.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, they shared a special premiere performance of “Down the Road.”

Stay up to beat with Southerland by visiting their website or following them on Instagram and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 22, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.