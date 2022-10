Rising country singer-songwriter Spencer Crandall joined us live ahead of his sold-out L.A. show at the Hotel Cafe to discuss his new album, “Western.”

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Spencer performed his hit “Girls Like You” live on air.

You can stay updated on Spencer’s music career by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 21, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.