Music Fest Fridays: Spencer Sutherland performs ‘Shame’ ahead of his sold-out L.A. show

Singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland joined us live to discuss his new music and what it’s like getting involved in acting. Spencer can be seen in Netflix’s “Afterlife of the Party,” streaming now, and Amazon Prime’s upcoming series “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” based on the hit horror movie.

Spencer performed his single “Shame” ahead of his sold-out show at The Troubadour.

Spencer’s two new singles “Shame” and “Paranoia” are available to stream and purchase.

Visit Spencer’s website for more information and tour dates, and follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 24, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.