Singer-songwriter Tanner Adell is paving her own lane in country music with her unique Western meets Southern sound.

She joined us live via Zoom from Nashville, Tennessee with details on her debut mixtape and her upcoming album.

Tanner is also scheduled to make her Stagecoach appearance next year.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Tanner Adell shared a special performance of her hit, “Luke Combs.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 29, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.