Brother and sister duo Stu and Jenna Walker, better known as The Reklaws, joined KTLA to discuss how their country music career has taken off. The duo just recently secured their 10th gold-certified single with “Not Gonna Not,” making them the only Canadian country artists to go gold on every single they’ve released, plus two non-singles.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Stu and Jenna performed their latest single featuring Jake Owens, “11 Beers.”

“11 Beers” is available to stream on all major music platforms, click here to listen.

Visit their website for more information. You can also stay up to date with them by following them on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 15, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.