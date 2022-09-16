Rising singer-songwriter and producer Two Feet joined us live via Skype ahead of his L.A. show at The Wilten to discuss his latest album “Shape & Form.”

The “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” singer shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker the inspiration behind his stage name and some of his musical influences.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, he shared a special live performance of “BBY” from The Novo in downtown Los Angeles.

Two Feet is scheduled to perform at The Wiltern on Sept. 17.

For tickets and more information visit his website or follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Both the album “Shape & Form” and his single “BBY” are available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 16, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.