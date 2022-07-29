Country singer-songwriter Tyler Rich joined us live via Skype to share details about his new single “Thinkin’ We’re In Love” and his fall tour.

Tyler also discussed how he used social media to launch his dog rescue organization Rich Rescues.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Tyler performed “Thinkin’ We’re In Love.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 29, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.