Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims joined KTLA live to share details on hitting the road with his latest E.P. “Tough Love” and teased new music.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, Teddy performed his hit song “Simple Things.”

“Tough Love” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 25, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.