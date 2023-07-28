The iconic pop-punk band Yellowcard is heading to the YouTube Theater.

The band is currently on their biggest U.S. tour and frontman Ryan Key joined us live with a preview.

They recently released their latest E.P. titled, “Childhood Eyes” and Ryan discussed what it was like to have the band all together after breaking up in 2016.

Stay up to beat with the band by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. You can also visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 28, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.