Rising singer-songwriter Kara Connolly joined us live to perform her new single “Roses” and share details on her upcoming show at Hotel Cafe, Saturday, Sept. 11.

Kara also shared how fans can vote for her to become the opening act at the Hollywood Bowl.

Visit Kara’s website for more information or follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 9, 2021.