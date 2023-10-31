Ryan Larkins is stepping into the music spotlight after being behind the scenes and writing for stars like Dolly Parton and Cody Johnson.

The country singer-songwriter has recently released his debut EP, “Meet Ryan Larkins” and he joined us live to share all about it.

Ryan also shared a special live performance of “King of Country Music,” which is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with him by visiting his website or by following him on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 31, 2023.