Singer Shakey Graves joined us live following the release of his new album, “Movie of The Week.” He shared with KTLA’s Lu Parker and Glen Walker how the album was originally meant for a film.

And just for KTLA, Shakey Graves performed an acoustic version of “Ready or Not” ft. Sierra Ferrell. You can stream the song all on major music platforms.

You can catch Shakey Graves tomorrow at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach for a special performance and signing of records. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, visit fingerprintsmusic.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 2, 2023.