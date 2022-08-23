Scottish rising star Aaron Smith hails from an isolated working-class town 50 miles outside of Glasgow and has poured himself into music. In 2020, he released his critically acclaimed EP “For My Father.” The EP amassed over 90 million streams.

Aaron is releasing his new pop-funk single and video for “Better Everyday” and to kick off the release, Aaron is inspiring his fans, old and new, to do a random act of kindness.

He joined the KTLA 5 News at 1 to share details on his gas station takeover. On Tuesday, he took over the ARCO gas station on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and N Vermont Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and personally gave away free gas up to $50.

Stay up to date with Aaron by following him on Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 22, 2022.