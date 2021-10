Singer Johnny Gates joined us live to discuss his new EP “East Music Row” and share a special performance of “Over You.”

Johnny will be performing at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood on Oct. 15. Tickets are still available for purchase on his website.

His new single “Will I Still Love You” is also out now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 13, 2021.