Singer-songwriter Katelyn Tarver shares special performance from latest album ‘Subject to Change’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Katelyn Tarver joined us live to discuss her debut album “Subject to Change” and share a special performance of “Years From Now.”

Katelyn is gearing up to go on tour and will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on April 28. For more information and tickets visit katelyntarver.com/tour.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 28, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.