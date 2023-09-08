Husband-and-wife duo Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty joined us live to share details on their latest single, “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” and album, “Lover’s Game.”

It was recently announced that the powerhouse vocalists will be taking center stage at Stagecoach next year. Tanya and Michael shared with Lu and Kareen their initial reaction to the news.

The duo are also embarking on their own tour this fall. For more information and dates, visit their website.

“Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with the duo by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram, Facebook and X.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 8, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.