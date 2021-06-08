Todrick Hall and Montana Tucker team up with Zumba for #BeMyselfChallenge

Todrick Hall and Montana Tucker joined us live to share their new single “Be Myself” and their partnership with Zumba for the #BeMyselfChallenge. Zumba will be donating $1 — up to $10,000, in total — for every 30-second dance video posted to Instagram using the challenge’s hashtag to the “It Gets Better Project,” a nonprofit with a mission to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

Todrick also shared what fans can expect from his newly released album “Femuline.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 8, 2021.