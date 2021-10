Cassadee Pope said “The Voice” gave her the platform she needed to launch her music career. She talked about her recent performance during the Carolina Panthers halftime show and how cool it was to perform alongside their cheerleaders. She also shared that her new album “Thrive” is a passion project, and she cannot wait to perform the songs from it.

Cassadee Pope’s album “Thrive” will be available on Oct. 15.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2021.