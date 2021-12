Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison talked about their upcoming benefit concert “Above Ground,” that is raising money for the MusiCares charity. They shared how it feels to be performing live in front of a crowd again.

The third “Above Ground” benefit concert is on Dec. 20 at the Fonda Theater. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2021.