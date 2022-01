Debbie Sledge talked about what it has been like to record and perform with Sister Sledge and members of the extended Sledge family. Debbie and Thaddeus also talked about going back on the road and they both said they are excited to start performing again.

New music from Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary comes out on Feb. 18. You can follow the group on social media for all the latest updates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2022.