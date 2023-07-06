Rapper Nelly performs at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on May 1, 2015. (Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Oh Nelly!

Grammy award-winning artist Nelly has agreed to sell off some of his music catalog.

The”Hot in Herre” rapper is working with HarbourView Equity Partners for the deal, which is worth a reported $50 million, according to TMZ.

The agreement reportedly consists of 50% ownership over his entire catalog. That includes eight albums and numerous many hit singles.

The deal includes the St. Louis native’s iconic tracks like “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland, and smash hit “Hot in Herre.

“As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry,” Nelly said about the deal. “My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

HarbourView Equity Partners is an asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares.

“This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans,” Soares said. “Works such as, ‘Hot in Herre’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem.”

Nelly has won three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards. After over 20 years in the industry, he continues to push the envelope.

Recently, his eighth album Heartland,” is his first country-inspired album. It earned his debut spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.