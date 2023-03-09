On Oscar Sunday, actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. will walk the famous red carpet for the first time ever.

However, the “RRR” star explained how the moment is bigger than himself.

“India’s going to walk that carpet,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “We’re going to carry the whole nation in our hearts. I’m looking forward to that.”

The movie’s infectious song “Naatu Naatu” is currently up for Best Original Song at the annual awards show. It’s up against Lady Gaga and Rihanna in the category.

Rao Jr. is overjoyed that those in the West have welcomed not only the movie’s song but the Indian feature film as well.

“I never expected ‘RRR’ to be such a rage in the West,” he revealed.

He wasn’t surprised that the movie’s director S.S. Rajamouli’s film was a success.

“I always felt that he’s got more to him as a director, rather than just staying at home and making Indian films and here we are! It’s something you know and you were waiting for this to happen and now finally it’s here. It’s like deja vu.”

While the song will be performed at the Oscars, Rao Jr. and his costar Ram Charan won’t be taking part due to time constraints.

“We don’t want to go on the biggest stage in the world and just go unprepared. I was busy, Charan was busy with a lot of prior commitments back home,” he said.

However, the actor isn’t too upset by that.

“I think it will be nice for me to sit down in the audience and watch the song because the moment I watched that clip, my legs started aching all over again,” he laughed.

The hit will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

“RRR” is currently streaming on Netflix.

The ceremony takes place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on ABC.