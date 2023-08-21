Did you miss “Barbenheimer?”

Want to take the whole family to see “Blue Beetle” for a great price?

Then mark your calendars for National Cinema Day. The second annual celebration returns on Aug. 27 with movie tickets for just four dollars.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File)

“Any movie, if you’re going to any participating theater, all movies, all showtimes, all formats- four dollars,” President of the Cinema Foundation, Jackie Brenneman, told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“That means new releases,” she continued. “We’ve got ‘Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,’ ‘Golda,’ the second weekend of ‘Blue Beetle.’ We’ve also got some bring-backs from earlier this summer. We’ve got ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ We’ve also got a sing-a-long version of ‘The Little Mermaid.'”

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

Brenneman explained that legacy titles like the original “Jurassic Park” in 3D will also be back for the occasion.

All participating theaters will be offering the four-dollar price tag all day long and on all formats- that means 3D, IMAX, etc.

For more information, head to NationalCinemaDay.org and Fandango.com.

Midnight showings, late Saturday into Sunday morning, will also be available at some locations.