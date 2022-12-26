Medalion Rahimi is keeping busy from rolling her eyes in the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy” to starring in Netflix’s “From Scratch” and now she returns to the hit CBS show “NCIS: Los Angeles” for its 14th season.

Rahimi who is a Jewish Muslim American is paving the way for women of different cultures and ethnicities everywhere in Television, as she is the first US TV regular to wear a hijab in a series.

“It’s really important, especially with what’s going on right now in Iran,” revealed the actress. “I think it’s important to portray women’s autonomy and how they dress and how they portray themselves is completely their choice.”

She explained what an honor it is to be able to represent her people and to see her people being represented on screen.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 14 returns to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 8.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 26, 2022.