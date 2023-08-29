From the director of “Fight Club,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” The Zodiac” and other critically acclaimed films, comes “The Killer.”

Netflix has teamed up with David Fincher to produce “The Killer,” which is based on a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent about an assassin and his mission to battle his employers.

The film stars Michael Fassbender and Charles Parnell. Fassbender is “The Killer” himself.

Michael Fassbender stars in Netflix’s “The Killer.” Photo: Netflix

According to Variety, this is his first film in quite some time. He was last seen in the 2019 movie “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

Parnell recently starred in “Top Gun: Maverick” and in the HBO series “Barry.”

The trailer for “The Killer” debuted Tuesday morning and it garnered 352,000 views within just five hours of it being on the streaming platform’s YouTube channel.

“The Killer” is set to hit theaters on Oct. 28 and will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 10.