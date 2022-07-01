The final two episodes of ‘Stranger Things” Season 4 dropped at Midnight, but it seemed to have caused issues for some Netflix users.

Apparently there were too many fans trying to stream the show at the same time, that it caused the streaming service to crash minutes after after the new episodes dropped.

According to Downdetector, as many as 13,607 users reported the outage right at the stroke of midnight.

Of course, fans took to Twitter to air their complaints.

“Vecna laughing at us because Netflix crashed,” joked one user.

“Stay up all night to watch ‘Stranger Things’ finale and Netflix crashed,” tweeted another user. “I feel like such a loser.”

The situation appeared to have been resolved shortly after users reported errors.

Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has already set the record for most streamed show on Netflix.

The final two episodes of Season 4 are streaming on Netflix now.