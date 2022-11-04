Netflix’s highly-anticipated subscription with ads is finally here.

While the new plan may save some people money, some popular titles are missing, according to Variety.

The following show titles not included: “Arrested Development,” “House of Cards,” “Peaky Blinders,” “New Girl,” “The Magicians,” “The Last Kingdom,” “The Sinner,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “Knight Rider,” “Queen of the South,” “Marlon,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Uncoupled” starring Neil Patrick Harris.

Some of the movie titles not included are “Oblivion” starring Tom Cruise, “Robin Hood” starring Russell Crowe, “Steve Jobs” starring Michael Fassbender, Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” “Skyfall,” “Casino Royale,” “Rambo,” “Darkest House” and “Road House.

The missing titles aren’t a total surprise, as the streaming giant did say that some movies and TV shows would not be available due to licensing restrictions, depending on the country.

Another hitch is that the new plan is not supported on Apple TV. A rep for the streamer told Variety that it’s “coming soon.”

The new plan costs users $6.99, as opposed to $19.99 for its premium subscription.

Unlike its other ad-free plans, ads will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies, according to Netflix’s website.

The subscription allows users to watch Netflix in HD video quality (up to 720p) on one supported phone, tablet, computer or TV at a time. Users also have access to Netflix games without any ads.

The ad-supported platform debuted in the United States on Nov. 3.