For those of us who have drooled over the yummy items on Netflix’s food shows, you may get a chance to eat those items in real life.

Get ready to go from “screen to table.”

The streamer has announced it’s launching a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles and will be serving up “cuisine from the world-renowned chefs you’ve seen on Netflix.”

NETFLIX BITES will showcase chefs featured on Netflix series like Curtis Stone from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

He’ll collaborate with Dominique Crenn of “Chef’s Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Rodney Scott of “Chef’s Table: BBQ,” Ming Tsai of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Ann Kim of “Chef’s Table: Pizza,” Nadiya Hussain of “Nadiya Bakes,” Jacques Torres of “Nailed It!” and Andrew Zimmern of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” said Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone. “The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life.”

The pop-up opens on June 30.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products. “From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

It will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays have brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To book a reservation head here.

The pop-up is located at the Short Stories Hotel at 115 S Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90036.