Netflix has big plans to bring Rockstar’s most popular games to their mobile app.

In a release from Netflix, the company announced that it will be bringing “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” to members on Dec. 14. The games will be available through the App Store, Google Play and in the Netflix mobile app.

Fans who are overly excited about the games can pre-register to play at no additional charge. The three games being released will be “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Vice City” and “San Andreas.”

The launch of the games on Netflix’s platform comes after the collection was released in November 2021 where the games were only available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The trilogy will join Netflix’s growing lineup of over 80 mobile games across multiple genres that are accessible to subscribers without ads, in-app purchases or extra fees.

Netflix games can be downloaded on mobile devices like phones and tablets, and are saved to the profile one uses to play the game.