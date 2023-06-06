It’s the last hurrah for our favorite high schoolers of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” The series is set to drop its fourth and final season in just days.

“What ‘Never Have I Ever’ was so awesome about was being able to do just fun things every day that was different,” actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, explained to KTLA 5’s Romeo Escobar.

While the series focuses on high school kids, the show has garnered a fanbase of adults.

“I think there are different reasons why people have related to this show,” Richa Moorjani revealed, who plays Kamala. “First of all this show is very funny. I think if you have a show that’s so well-written, it’s funny and it’s heartfelt and makes you feel all of the emotions, that itself makes you relate to it.”

For those feeling melancholy that the series is coming to an end, Ramona Wong, who plays Eleanor, called Season 4 her “favorite.”

Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever” hits Netflix on June 8.